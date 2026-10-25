The Atlas I sells out 132 units in third round

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The Atlas I to sell 132 units in third round of sales
19-10-2026 15:23 HKT
The Atlas I sells out 220 units in second round, reaping over $1.2b
17-10-2026 20:00 HKT
The Atlas I oversubscribed by 203 times
15-10-2026 18:49 HKT
Burst water main sends 10-meter jet into air in Yau Tong
14-10-2026 17:59 HKT
The Atlas I to offer 238 units for second-round sale
13-10-2026 17:28 HKT
The Atlas I to release second price list on Tuesday
12-10-2026 17:56 HKT
The Atlas I rolls out price list for 194 units
11-10-2026 16:50 HKT
The Atlas I sells out all price-list units in first-round sales
11-10-2026 15:06 HKT
The Atlas I oversubscribed by 198 times
08-10-2026 19:16 HKT
The Atlas I releases new price list of 98 units
04-10-2026 14:47 HKT