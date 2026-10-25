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PROPERTY

The Atlas I sells out 132 units in third round

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Buyers queue up for the third round of sales of The Atlas I.
Buyers queue up for the third round of sales of The Atlas I.

Yuexiu Property’s (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, fully sold out all 132 price-listed units offered in its third round of sales on Saturday, raking in over HK$710 million.

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This batch comprised 96 one-bedroom units, 30 two-bedroom units, and six platform special units, with saleable areas ranging from 278 to 497 square feet. Discounted prices range from HK$3.89 million to HK$7.78 million, translating to a price of HK$13,038 to HK$16,769 per sq ft.

Meanwhile, the project has sold a total of 570 units in two weeks since its launch, raking in over HK$3.3 billion, according to the developer.
 

The Atlas IYau TongYuexiu Property

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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