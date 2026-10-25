The Atlas I sells out 132 units in third round

Yuexiu Property’s (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, fully sold out all 132 price-listed units offered in its third round of sales on Saturday, raking in over HK$710 million.

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This batch comprised 96 one-bedroom units, 30 two-bedroom units, and six platform special units, with saleable areas ranging from 278 to 497 square feet. Discounted prices range from HK$3.89 million to HK$7.78 million, translating to a price of HK$13,038 to HK$16,769 per sq ft.

Meanwhile, the project has sold a total of 570 units in two weeks since its launch, raking in over HK$3.3 billion, according to the developer.

