Read More
The Atlas II oversubscribed 131 times ahead of Saturday sale
26-11-2026 16:31 HKT
The Atlas II oversubscribed over 100 times ahead of Saturday sale
24-11-2026 20:32 HKT
The Atlas II unveils first price list for 128 units
19-11-2026 15:55 HKT
The Atlas I sells 8 units by tender for over HK$56.55m
01-11-2026 19:27 HKT
The Atlas I sells out 132 units in third round
25-10-2026 14:28 HKT
The Atlas I to sell 132 units in third round of sales
19-10-2026 15:23 HKT
The Atlas I sells out 220 units in second round, reaping over $1.2b
17-10-2026 20:00 HKT
The Atlas I oversubscribed by 203 times
15-10-2026 18:49 HKT
Burst water main sends 10-meter jet into air in Yau Tong
14-10-2026 17:59 HKT