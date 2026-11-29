Yuexiu Property’s (0123) Yau Tong residential project, The Atlas II, sold out all 128 price-listed flats offered in its first sales round on Saturday, raking in nearly HK$700 million.

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The developer said it expects to release more units soon and may launch a second round of sales as early as next week.

The sale included a local buyer who snapped up three one-bedroom flats for about HK$15 million as a long-term investment.

The initial batch comprises 81 one-bedroom and 47 two-bedroom units, with size ranging from 285 to 503 square feet. Discounted prices range from HK$3.95 million to HK$7.66 million, or HK$13,499 to HK$16,182 per sq ft.