Subscriptions for Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong residential project The Atlas II reached about 13,000 by noon on Tuesday, making the 128 price-listed units set for Saturday's sale more than 100 times oversubscribed.

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Most prospective buyers who registered so far missed out on units during the first phase, said Li Ga, general manager of Yuexiu Property (Hong Kong). Registration closes at 2pm on Thursday.

The 128 flats from the first price list include 81 one-bedroom and 47 two-bedroom units measuring 285 to 503 square feet. Discounted prices range from HK$3.95 million to HK$7.66 million, or HK$13,499 to HK$16,182 per sq ft.

To support the launch, BOC Hong Kong (2388) is offering buyers a preferential rate of prime minus 2.32 percent, or an effective 2.68 percent, for the first two or three years before switching automatically to a plan tied to the Hong Kong interbank offered rate, said Banco Yiu Yik-fai, assistant general manager of its personal banking products department.

Buyers who use the bank's digital mortgage services also receive an extra HK$1,000 cash rebate, he added.