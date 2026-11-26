Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong residential project, The Atlas II, has collected around 17,000 checks by the close of registration, representing an oversubscription of 131 times for the 128 price-listed units offered in its first round of sales.

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The initial batch comprises 81 one-bedroom and 47 two-bedroom units, with size ranging from 285 to 503 square feet.

Discounted prices range from HK$3.95 million to HK$7.66 million, or HK$13,499 to HK$16,182 per sq ft.

The entry-level unit is Flat E on the 5th floor of Tower 2, with a saleable area of ​​289 sq ft and a one-bedroom layout, at a discounted price of HK$3.95 million, or HK$13,668 per sq ft.

In addition, 10 three-bedroom units will be offered for sale by tender starting Sunday.

