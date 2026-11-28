Large crowds gathered on Pak Sha Road in Causeway Bay on Saturday for the second day of a three-day warm-up event previewing next month's Merry Balloon Park and Merry Balloon Parade in Kai Tak.

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Organizers put three giant inflatable character displays on show—Sesame Street's Cookie Monster, Snoopy, and Bikini Bottom residents from SpongeBob SquarePants—drawing long queues of visitors eager to take photos and join booth games.

Visitors praise impressive displays and look forward to main event

Many families and passersby stopped to admire the installations. A visitor surnamed Sze, who brought her child specifically to take pictures, noted that giant balloons are a rare sight in urban districts. Describing the displays as very pretty and visually striking, she confirmed she plans to attend the Merry Balloon Parade on December 27, while her child marveled at the sheer size of the balloons and wondered how they stayed afloat.

Another visitor surnamed Chan, who stopped by after getting dessert nearby, called the balloons cute, special, and grand. She jokingly added that she hopes organizers will feature Mickey Mouse next time, as he is her favorite character, and expressed hope for more similar holiday events to give residents photo spots and bring vibrancy to the neighborhood.

A second visitor also surnamed Chan traveled from Kowloon specifically for the display, saying she was delighted to photograph the playful expressions of the SpongeBob characters. She noted that if the current preview is already visually stunning, the even larger balloons scheduled for Kai Tak next month will be well worth buying tickets to see.

Booth games and free giveaways attract long lines

Alongside the giant installations, interactive game booths proved popular with attendees. In a timing challenge, participants who stopped a timer at exactly 12.18 seconds won a large plush toy or a tasseled blanket along with a general admission ticket to Merry Balloon Park, while those who stopped within one to two seconds of the target still walked away with a park ticket. Organizers also handed out free balloons and set up various food and beverage stalls around the venue.