Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong residential project, The Atlas II, had collected nearly 7,000 checks as of Saturday night, representing an oversubscription of more than 53 times for the 128 units offered in its first price list.

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The initial batch comprises 81 one-bedroom and 47 two-bedroom units, with size ranging from 285 to 503 square feet.

Discounted prices range from HK$3.95 million to HK$7.66 million, or HK$13,499 to HK$16,182 per sq ft.

