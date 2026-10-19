The Atlas I to sell 132 units in third round of sales

Yuexiu Property (0123) has unveiled a fourth price list for its Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, and will hold a third round of sales on Saturday.

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This third round of sales includes 132 units comprised 96 one-bedroom units, 30 two-bedroom units, and 6 platform-specific units, with saleable areas ranging from 278 to 497 square feet. Discounted prices range from HK$3.89 million to HK$7.78 million, translating to a price of HK$13,038 to HK$16,769 per sq ft.