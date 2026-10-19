The Atlas I to sell 132 units in third round of sales

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The Atlas I oversubscribed by 203 times
15-10-2026 18:49 HKT
The Atlas I to offer 238 units for second-round sale
13-10-2026 17:28 HKT
The Atlas I to release second price list on Tuesday
12-10-2026 17:56 HKT
The Atlas I rolls out price list for 194 units
11-10-2026 16:50 HKT
The Atlas I sells out all price-list units in first-round sales
11-10-2026 15:06 HKT
The Atlas I oversubscribed by 198 times
08-10-2026 19:16 HKT
The Atlas I releases new price list of 98 units
04-10-2026 14:47 HKT
Yuexiu's The Atlas I to unveil first price list next week
24-09-2026 17:05 HKT
The Atlas I opens show flats with prices to be released soon
22-09-2026 16:44 HKT
Credit card fraud hits foldable iPhone Duo launch
17-10-2026 12:23 HKT