The Atlas I sells 8 units by tender for over HK$56.55m

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, sold eight units by tender in a single day, raking in over HK$56.55 million.

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The highest-priced unit, measuring 674 square feet, fetched more than HK$12.37 million at HK$18,362 per square foot.

The eight units range from 242 to 714 sq ft, with transaction prices spanning from HK$4.21 million to HK$12.37 million.

Meanwhile, the project has sold a total of 578 units through price lists and tenders so far, cashing in over HK$3.35 billion.

