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NEWS

Burst water main sends 10-meter jet into air in Yau Tong

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(Online photo from Facebook)
(Online photo from Facebook)

An underground water main burst in Yau Tong around noon on Wednesday, sending a jet of water about 10 meters into the air.

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Police received multiple reports at around 12.37pm of a burst pipe near Yau Mei Court, with salt water flooding nearby streets.

Online footage showed water gushing high into the air outside a construction site.

Officers arrived at the scene and cordoned off an area of about 20 meters to allow Water Supplies Department crews to carry out emergency repairs.

It is understood that the water control valves were later shut off.

The Transport Department said all lanes of Lei Yue Mun Road heading toward Lei Yue Mun Estate near Lei Yue Mun Road Playground remained closed because of the burst.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes, including Ko Chiu Road.

Yau Tongwater main burst

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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