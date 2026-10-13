The Atlas I to offer 238 units for second-round sale

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, announced on Tuesday to offer 238 units for its second round sale including 220 units via price list on Saturday, and 18 three-bedroom units by tender on Sunday.

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Li Ga, Yuexiu Property's general manager, said the project has sold 212 units for HK$1.24 billion in three days. Nearly 41,000 registered subscriptions have been received by Tuesday noon, an oversubscription of more than 185 times.

The 220 units in the second round under the price list comprise 128 one-bedroom units and 92 two-bedroom units, ranging from 285 to 510 square feet. Discounted prices are roughly between HK$3.84 million and HK$8.14 million. The remaining 18 three-bedroom units to be tendered range from 714 to 721 sq ft.

The second sale starting from this Saturday will feature two sales groups. Group A, with 91 units, requires buyers to purchase between two to four units; whereas Group B, with 129 units, allows buyers to purchase one or two units. Applications will close at 2pm on Thursday.