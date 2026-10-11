The Atlas I rolls out price list for 194 units

Yuexiu Property (0123) launched a new price list for 194 units at its Yau Tong project The Atlas I on Sunday, with discounted prices starting from HK$13,012 per square foot.

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Situated in Towers 3 and 5, the batch comprises 112 one-bedroom and 82 two-bedroom flats, ranging from 298 to 510 sq ft. Discounted prices span from HK$4.18 million to HK$8.14 million, translating to between HK$13,012 and HK$16,171 per sq ft.

Prices for this batch have been raised slightly by about 1 percent, excluding factors such as floor level and views, said general manager Li Ga.

Li noted that the arrangements for the second round of sales will be announced shortly, with the launch expected as early as this weekend.

Meanwhile, the entry-level one-bedroom unit is a 298-sq-ft flat priced at HK$4.18 million, or HK$14,027 per sq ft.

The entry-level two-bedroom unit spans 487 sq ft and is priced at HK$6.55 million, or HK$13,179 per sq ft.

