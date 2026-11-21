Hong Kong Customs has dismantled a local online counterfeit syndicate and an associated money laundering operation involving HK$6 million in crime proceeds during a special enforcement operation on Singles' Day, November 11.

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Officers raided two local online stores and a distribution center inside an industrial building in Kwun Tong, seizing approximately 800 suspected counterfeit perfumes and designer collectible toys with an estimated market value of HK$500,000.

A 61-year-old local man was arrested at the scene, while authorities have issued a wanted notice for his 30-year-old son, the alleged mastermind currently residing overseas, and frozen HK$2.5 million in assets held by the pair.

Deceptive online branding and unhygienic storage conditions

According to a customs spokesman, the operation followed public tip-offs and an in-depth investigation assisted by trademark owners.

The arrested 61-year-old suspect, who has since been released on bail pending further investigation, allegedly managed the entire local warehouse workflow single-handedly, covering packaging, order processing, distribution, and shipping.

To lower consumer guard, the syndicate built sleek official websites and multiple social media accounts to project the image of a large-scale, established retailer.

It falsely claimed their products were sourced directly from overseas distributors via international procurement teams.

The counterfeit perfumes, which cost only HK$100 to HK$200 per bottle to acquire, were listed at HK$700 to HK$1,000—roughly 80 percent of the genuine retail price—tricking shoppers into believing they were purchasing discounted parallel imports.

Despite the high-end image presented online, officers found the Kwun Tong industrial unit to be severely cluttered, dusty, and unhygienic.

Customs warned that prolonged storage of perfumes in poorly maintained environments without temperature control can cause chemical degradation, posing serious health risks when applied directly to the skin. Samples of the seized perfumes will be sent to the Government Laboratory for safety testing.

How consumers can spot counterfeit perfumes

Customs advised consumers to inspect two key details to distinguish authentic perfumes from the seized counterfeits. First, the text on the front label of a genuine perfume bottle is neatly aligned and centered, whereas the lettering on the counterfeit bottles was noticeably skewed to the left and asymmetrical.

Second, the engraved text on the bottom of an authentic bottle is sharp, uniform in depth, and well-proportioned, while the engravings on the fake bottles were heavily blurred.

Overseas mastermind and multi-layered money laundering

The customs spokesman also revealed that the two online shops were operated by a locally registered company owned by the arrested man's 30-year-old son.

Financial records indicated that the son left Hong Kong several years ago and directed the illicit business remotely from abroad, relying on his father to handle local logistics in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

Between 2023 and the time of the raid, the company's registered bank account received roughly 7,000 online transactions totaling HK$6 million, which investigators believe represents the proceeds from selling counterfeit goods.

To launder the funds, the syndicate utilized a classic multi-layered transfer scheme. Portions of the illicit revenue were wired directly to the fugitive mastermind's personal bank accounts, while other sums were transferred to his 61-year-old father or third-party accounts disguised as salaries, warehouse rent, shipping fees, and daily operational expenses.

In response, Customs has frozen approximately HK$2.5 million in assets belonging to the father and son, comprising HK1.1 million in bank deposits and HK1.4 million in securities.

Authorities remind the public that selling or possessing counterfeit goods for trade under the Trade Descriptions Ordinance carries a maximum penalty of a HK$500,000 fine and five years' imprisonment, while money laundering under the Organized and Serious Crimes Ordinance is punishable by up to a HK$5 million fine and 14 years in prison.