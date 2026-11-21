Former Hong Kong Olympic swimmer Alex Fong Lik-sun completed an epic 35-kilometer charity swim across open waters from Hong Kong to Macau on Saturday, setting a new speed record in the process.

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Organized by InspiringHK Sports Foundation, the challenge raised over HK$6 million by midday toward its HK$10 million goal to fund sports training for underprivileged children and youth with special educational needs.

Fong dove into the water alone from Kai Yik Kok on Lantau Island at 8.53am and reached the finish line in just 8 hours, 37 minutes, and 24 seconds—roughly 20 minutes faster than anticipated.

Strict endurance rules and family support

Organizers noted that the solo crossing was governed by stringent open-water swimming rules. Throughout the entire 35-kilometer journey spanning Hong Kong waters, the Pearl River Estuary, and Macau waters, the 46-year-old athlete was prohibited from boarding support vessels, holding onto any objects to rest, or wearing wetsuits, thermal gear, or flotation aids. Equipped with only a swimsuit, swim cap, and goggles, Fong had to battle strong deep-sea currents, navigate busy shipping lanes, and endure cold water temperatures relying purely on physical stamina and mental grit.

Before setting off, Fong was cheered on at the pier by friends and relatives, including his wife Maple Yip—whom he joyfully announced on Friday is pregnant with their second child—and their daughter Isla, who had prepared a special breakfast for him earlier that morning.

Fong's younger brother, InspiringHK Sports Foundation board chairperson William Fong, also boarded an escort vessel to accompany and watch over him throughout the entire sea crossing. Ahead of the swim, Fong remarked that while months of preparation had been grueling and sea conditions remained unpredictable, thinking of his family and the children awaiting resources on the other side kept him determined to push through.

Evening charity concert to follow

Following his open-water feat, Fong is scheduled to make an appearance this evening at a star-studded charity concert he initiated to celebrate the Hong Kong-Macau crossing. The lineup features a wide roster of performers from both cities, including Nancy Wu, Justin Lo, Elanne Kong, Bob Lam, Wilfred Lau, Terence Siufay, Vivian Chan, Wan Kwong, German Ku, Kiri T, Gordon Flanders, and the band DAZE IN WHITE.