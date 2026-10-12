The Atlas I to release second price list on Tuesday

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The Atlas I rolls out price list for 194 units
11-10-2026 16:50 HKT
The Atlas I sells out all price-list units in first-round sales
11-10-2026 15:06 HKT
The Atlas I oversubscribed by 198 times
08-10-2026 19:16 HKT
Strong Golden Week home sales beat in key cities: Citi
08-10-2026 18:00 HKT
The Atlas I releases new price list of 98 units
04-10-2026 14:47 HKT
Hong Kong August mortgage loan approvals drop 28.2 percent
30-09-2026 17:41 HKT
China to subsidise interest on eligible first-home mortgages
29-09-2026 20:25 HKT
Yuexiu's The Atlas I to unveil first price list next week
24-09-2026 17:05 HKT
The Atlas I opens show flats with prices to be released soon
22-09-2026 16:44 HKT
US fixed 30-year mortgage rate climbs to highest since June 2025
09-09-2026 20:14 HKT
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT