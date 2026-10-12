logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

The Atlas I to release second price list on Tuesday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The Atlas' sales office.
The Atlas' sales office.

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, is expected to announce second-price-list sales arrangements tomorrow ahead of a second round of sales on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Li Ga, Yuexiu Property’s general manager, said the project has sold 212 units for HK$1.24 billion so far. The Atlas I also sold 12 units by tender for HK$144 million yesterday after selling out all the units in the first round of sales via price list. 

Upon strong sales demand, the project has therefore partnered with Chong Hing Bank to offer an exclusive mortgage package for prospective buyers, Li said.

Customers can enjoy a mortgage rate of H+1.2 percent for the first five years, with a capped rate of P-2.55 percent, and an effective mortgage rate of 2.7 percent. Thereafter, the rate will be H+1.2 percent, with a cap of P-2.25 percent for the remaining term.

Customers will also receive cash rebates of up to 1.8 percent and a HK$1,288 move-in red packet.

Chong Hing Bank’s head of personal banking division, Sylvia Ng Sau-wai, said that from today until December 31, selected customers who successfully apply for the bank’s mortgage loan and draw down HK$1 million or more on or before June 30, 2027, can enjoy the exclusive mortgage package. First-round buyers can also enjoy the above offers.
 

Yuexiu PropertyThe AtlasChong Hing Bankmortgage

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Li Ga, right, Alex Chung, director of sales & marketing department and GBA exhibition center.
The Atlas I rolls out price list for 194 units
PROPERTY
11-10-2026 16:50 HKT
People wait in queue for The Atlas I's first-round sales.
The Atlas I sells out all price-list units in first-round sales
PROPERTY
11-10-2026 15:06 HKT
The Atlas I.
The Atlas I oversubscribed by 198 times
PROPERTY
08-10-2026 19:16 HKT
A housing complex in China's eastern Jiangsu province. AFP
Strong Golden Week home sales beat in key cities: Citi
PROPERTY
08-10-2026 18:00 HKT
People line up to visit show flat of The Atlas I.
The Atlas I releases new price list of 98 units
PROPERTY
04-10-2026 14:47 HKT
Hong Kong August mortgage loan approvals drop 28.2 percent
PROPERTY
30-09-2026 17:41 HKT
This aerial photo taken on August 14, 2023 shows buildings of China's developer Country Garden Holdings in Zhengzhou, in China's central Henan province. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)
China to subsidise interest on eligible first-home mortgages
FINANCE
29-09-2026 20:25 HKT
Yuexiu's The Atlas I to unveil first price list next week
PROPERTY
24-09-2026 17:05 HKT
The Atlas I opens show flats with prices to be released soon
PROPERTY
22-09-2026 16:44 HKT
An aerial view of a housing development on August 08, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
US fixed 30-year mortgage rate climbs to highest since June 2025
FINANCE
09-09-2026 20:14 HKT
Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:51 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
WORLD
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT
Cantopop diva Anita Mui's ashes urn reported missing as family and fans appeal for leads 
NEWS
11-10-2026 13:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.