The Atlas I to release second price list on Tuesday

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, is expected to announce second-price-list sales arrangements tomorrow ahead of a second round of sales on Saturday.

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Li Ga, Yuexiu Property’s general manager, said the project has sold 212 units for HK$1.24 billion so far. The Atlas I also sold 12 units by tender for HK$144 million yesterday after selling out all the units in the first round of sales via price list.

Upon strong sales demand, the project has therefore partnered with Chong Hing Bank to offer an exclusive mortgage package for prospective buyers, Li said.

Customers can enjoy a mortgage rate of H+1.2 percent for the first five years, with a capped rate of P-2.55 percent, and an effective mortgage rate of 2.7 percent. Thereafter, the rate will be H+1.2 percent, with a cap of P-2.25 percent for the remaining term.

Customers will also receive cash rebates of up to 1.8 percent and a HK$1,288 move-in red packet.

Chong Hing Bank’s head of personal banking division, Sylvia Ng Sau-wai, said that from today until December 31, selected customers who successfully apply for the bank’s mortgage loan and draw down HK$1 million or more on or before June 30, 2027, can enjoy the exclusive mortgage package. First-round buyers can also enjoy the above offers.

