logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

The Atlas I sells out all price-list units in first-round sales

PROPERTY
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
People wait in queue for The Atlas I's first-round sales.
People wait in queue for The Atlas I's first-round sales.

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, sold out all 200 units offered via price list during its first-round sales on Saturday, raking in over HK$1.09 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The project may launch additional units shortly, with second-round sales scheduled as early as next week, according to the developer.

Notably, a bulk buyer snapped up four units for over HK$27 million, comprising three two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit.

The price list comprises 114 one-bedroom units and 86 two-bedroom units, spanning from 285 to 503 sq ft. Discounted prices for the 200 units range from HK$3.76 million to HK$7.8 million.


 

The Atlas IYau TongYuexiu Property

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Li Ga, right, Alex Chung, director of sales & marketing department and GBA exhibition center.
The Atlas I rolls out price list for 194 units
PROPERTY
17 mins ago
The Atlas I.
The Atlas I oversubscribed by 198 times
PROPERTY
08-10-2026 19:16 HKT
People line up to visit show flat of The Atlas I.
The Atlas I releases new price list of 98 units
PROPERTY
04-10-2026 14:47 HKT
Yuexiu's The Atlas I to unveil first price list next week
PROPERTY
24-09-2026 17:05 HKT
The Atlas I opens show flats with prices to be released soon
PROPERTY
22-09-2026 16:44 HKT
CKA’s The Coast Line sells 67 parking spaces on Saturday
PROPERTY
02-08-2026 16:20 HKT
One Park Place.
One Park Place sees price increase up to 4pc 
PROPERTY
04-06-2026 14:35 HKT
Suspected cat theft reported at Yau Tong meat stall
NEWS
11-05-2026 03:48 HKT
Motorcyclist killed in Yau Tong tunnel entrance crash
NEWS
07-05-2026 03:16 HKT
Pigeon found dead in Yau Tong, police treat as animal cruelty
NEWS
27-02-2026 01:54 HKT
Late casino tycoon Stanley Ho family unites at Mario Ho Macau wedding banquet
NEWS
09-10-2026 21:00 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
WORLD
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT
Hong Kong taxi passenger pays double fare after driver claims seatback payment code was an advertisement
NEWS
10-10-2026 14:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.