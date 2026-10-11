The Atlas I sells out all price-list units in first-round sales

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, sold out all 200 units offered via price list during its first-round sales on Saturday, raking in over HK$1.09 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The project may launch additional units shortly, with second-round sales scheduled as early as next week, according to the developer.

Notably, a bulk buyer snapped up four units for over HK$27 million, comprising three two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit.

The price list comprises 114 one-bedroom units and 86 two-bedroom units, spanning from 285 to 503 sq ft. Discounted prices for the 200 units range from HK$3.76 million to HK$7.8 million.



