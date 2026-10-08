The Atlas I oversubscribed by 198 times

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, has received over 39,800 checks for the 200 price-listed units that will go on sale on Saturday, an oversubscription of 198 times.

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Meanwhile, an additional 20 three-bedroom units, ranging from 714 to 721 square feet, will be tendered on Sunday.

The price list comprises 114 one-bedroom units and 86 two-bedroom units, spanning from 285 to 503 sq ft. Discounted prices for the 200 units range from HK$3.76 million to HK$7.8 million.



