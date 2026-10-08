logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

The Atlas I oversubscribed by 198 times

PROPERTY
38 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The Atlas I.
The Atlas I.

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, has received over 39,800 checks for the 200 price-listed units that will go on sale on Saturday, an oversubscription of 198 times. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Meanwhile, an additional 20 three-bedroom units, ranging  from 714 to 721 square feet, will be tendered on Sunday.

The price list comprises 114 one-bedroom units and 86 two-bedroom units, spanning from 285 to 503 sq ft. Discounted prices for the 200 units range from HK$3.76 million to HK$7.8 million.


 

The Atlas IYau TongYuexiu Property

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People line up to visit show flat of The Atlas I.
The Atlas I releases new price list of 98 units
PROPERTY
04-10-2026 14:47 HKT
Yuexiu's The Atlas I to unveil first price list next week
PROPERTY
24-09-2026 17:05 HKT
The Atlas I opens show flats with prices to be released soon
PROPERTY
22-09-2026 16:44 HKT
CKA’s The Coast Line sells 67 parking spaces on Saturday
PROPERTY
02-08-2026 16:20 HKT
One Park Place.
One Park Place sees price increase up to 4pc 
PROPERTY
04-06-2026 14:35 HKT
Suspected cat theft reported at Yau Tong meat stall
NEWS
11-05-2026 03:48 HKT
Motorcyclist killed in Yau Tong tunnel entrance crash
NEWS
07-05-2026 03:16 HKT
Pigeon found dead in Yau Tong, police treat as animal cruelty
NEWS
27-02-2026 01:54 HKT
Former employee arrested for suspected theft at Yau Tong shopping mall
NEWS
04-02-2026 03:39 HKT
One Park Place to start second round of sales on Friday
PROPERTY
26-11-2025 16:33 HKT
Typhoon season winds down as HK faces low October risk 
NEWS
07-10-2026 17:02 HKT
Boy, 13, rescued from air conditioner ledge in Kwun Tong fire; mother arrested
NEWS
19 hours ago
Mainland blogger flies drone over Victoria Harbour to film National Day fireworks; CAD following up
NEWS
06-10-2026 01:13 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.