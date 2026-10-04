The Atlas I releases new price list of 98 units

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong project, The Atlas I, released its second price list of 98 units on Saturday, with an average discounted price of HK$14,468 per square foot.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT



The latest batch comprises 52 one-bedroom and 46 two-bedroom units, ranging from 285 to 503 sq ft. Discounted prices range between HK$3.84 million and HK$7.8 million, or HK$13,474 to HK$15,538 per sq ft.



The project had received over 15,000 checks by Saturday noon, making the 226 units in the first two price lists more than 65 times oversubscribed, according to the developer.



Meanwhile, the project will release the first sales arrangement shortly, and launch first round sales as early as next weekend.



The average price per sq ft in the new price list is about 3 percent higher than the average of around HK$13,988 for the 128 units in the first price list. However, after adjusting for factors such as floor level and view, these units carry the same pricing with the previous batch.

