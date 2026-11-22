Chinese pop diva Faye Wong has joined her two daughters, Leah Dou and Li Yan, for a special 20th anniversary version of Smiling Angel (愛笑的天使), marking the first time the three have sung together.

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The song was released to mark the 20th anniversary of the Smile Angel Foundation, which Wong founded with her former husband, actor Li Yapeng, in 2006 to support children born with cleft lips and palates.

The accompanying music video premiered on Weibo in the early hours of Saturday (Nov 21) and attracted more than 600,000 views within half a day.

The video features family footage and photographs, including childhood moments of Li Yan and Dou. One clip shows a young Li Yan swinging alongside one of the foundation's first beneficiaries, while another features Li Yapeng carrying his daughter during a visit to Tibet around 10 years ago, accompanied by Dou.

A previously unseen photograph of Wong appears towards the end of the 4-minute-41-second video. In the image, the singer is seen in casual homewear, sitting barefoot in a rocking chair with her hair tied back while breastfeeding a baby in her arms. A milk bottle can also be seen on the floor.

Wong's younger daughter, Li Yan, was born in 2006 with a cleft lip and palate. Wong and Li Yapeng later founded the Smile Angel Foundation to help children born with the same condition.

Wong wrote the lyrics to the original song, with music by Chan Fai-yeung and production by Deng Ouge. The anniversary version features all three family members on vocals.

The music video has drawn emotional reactions from viewers, with many praising the warmth of their voices and the family's bond.

Comments included: "It's so beautiful", "I got teary-eyed listening to it. Their voices together are so heartwarming" and "Faye Wong's love is all in this song". Others noted the similarities between Li Yan's voice and her mother's.