The ballroom of Government House filled with 129 awardees on Sunday as Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu officiated at the second day of the 2026 Honours and Awards Presentation Ceremony.

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The ceremony follows the government's earlier release of the 2026 Honors List, which recognized 466 people from diverse backgrounds, alongside 65 newly appointed Justices of the Peace.

Split across two days, the ceremony continued on Sunday with Lee presenting the Chief Executive's Commendation for Government/Public Service. Among those recognized were officials and contributors involved in preparing for the opening of the Kai Tak Sports Park, including former Commissioner for Sports George Tsoi Kin-pan and Assistant Commissioner for Transport (Bus & Railway) Patrick Wong Chi-kwong.

Several senior disciplined services officials also received the Chief Executive’s Commendation for Government/Public Service.

They included Deputy Director of Immigration (Enforcement, Systems and Management) Choi Chi-yuen, Police Director of Crime and Security Joe Chan Tung, Assistant Director of Fire Services (Corporate Strategy) Cheu Yu-kok, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Personnel) Frank Law Yuet-wing.

Separately, Kai Tak Sports Park’s Director of Security and Critical Computer Systems Yu Tat-chung received the Chief Executive’s Commendation for Community Service for his contributions to preparing for the 15th National Games, as well as the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games.