Hong Kong will deepen coordination with other Greater Bay Area cities to power the region's services trade, with innovation and technology as the "core driving force", said Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

His remark came during a video speech at the 2026 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Fair for Trade in Services on Thursday, where he highlighted the city's advantages as a bridge between China and the world.

Lee said that, aligned with the nation's "AI Plus" strategy, the city will sharpen its edge in cross-border supply chain management, professional services and digital trade — high-value sectors that offer huge opportunities for the region.

Building on the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen and the Finance Ministers' Meeting in Hong Kong, he called the Greater Bay Area one of China's most open and dynamic regions of major strategic importance.

As both an APEC member economy and a core city of the GBA, he said Hong Kong was honored to work with other GBA cities to support China's role as APEC host and advance the themes of openness, innovation and cooperation.

He pledged to keep leveraging the city's role as a bridge between the mainland and the world, deepen coordinated development with other GBA cities and lift the region's services trade to a higher level.

Looking ahead, Lee said Hong Kong will continue leveraging its "one country, two systems" advantages, strong national support and global connectivity to contribute to China's high-standard opening up.