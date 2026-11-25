Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting Wang Fuk Court residents during a November 21 visit to families displaced by the fire.

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Lee met with two affected households preparing to move into new flats next month. Both families said their new homes met their needs.

According to the government, the families expressed gratitude to the authorities, social workers assigned under the “one social worker per household” scheme and District Services and Community Care Teams for assisting with subsidy applications, replacement documents and medical arrangements.

They also expressed support for systemic reforms and efforts to combat bid-rigging.

“The government deeply empathizes with the residents and feels profound sorrow over the fire,” Lee said, adding that the authorities would continue to address residents’ needs and support them as they rebuild their lives.

Lee said the government was accelerating long-term housing arrangements in response to residents’ wishes to settle into new homes as soon as possible.

The government is also pursuing amendments to six pieces of legislation to close loopholes in the building maintenance system and prevent similar incidents.

Lee said he had instructed officials to review and reform every stage of the building maintenance process from residents’ perspectives. The proposed amendments would be submitted to the Legislative Council as soon as possible to strengthen regulatory oversight.

The government also thanked Tung Wah Group of Hospitals for providing duty lawyer services to assist residents with property purchases.

Residents will continue to receive rental grants from the Support Fund for Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po through the end of 2027.

The third and fourth installments, each amounting to HK$75,000 per household, will be distributed in December this year and June next year, respectively.

The government is also introducing two new living-support grants, with HK$300,000 for each flat-owning household and HK$200,000 for the family of each deceased victim.

Residents will continue to receive assistance from their assigned social workers after moving into their new homes, including referrals for medical and welfare services, the government said.