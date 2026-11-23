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HK cements role as regional connector at APEC summit, John Lee says
19-11-2026 17:20 HKT
John Lee says HK cannot passively respond to global shifts
17-11-2026 11:52 HKT
John Lee says HK ready to turn global trends into business opportunities
17-11-2026 10:34 HKT
Hong Kong committed to becoming international shipping hub, John Lee says
16-11-2026 17:06 HKT
John Lee urges patriotism at Sun Yat-sen birth anniversary ceremony
12-11-2026 11:31 HKT
John Lee accompanies Ding Xuexiang at CIIE in Shanghai
05-11-2026 19:58 HKT
John Lee brands Joshua Wong as ‘primary culprit’ in undermining HK stability
05-11-2026 18:02 HKT
John Lee to pitch deeper exchanges with mainland on Beijing, Shanghai trip
02-11-2026 14:07 HKT