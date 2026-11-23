Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said Hong Kong will leverage its advantages under “one country, two systems” to help drive the Greater Bay Area’s economic development.

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Speaking via video link at an international financial forum, Lee said the city will connect the mainland and the world while working with other Greater Bay Area cities to build a world-class bay area.

Following the formulation of Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan, the chief executive said the government will focus on technological innovation cooperation to deepen synergy with Greater Bay Area cities.

He noted that the government will advance hard connectivity in infrastructure, soft connectivity in rules and mechanisms, and heart connectivity among residents across the three places , alongside developing major cooperation platforms.

Lee added that these efforts aim to facilitate the efficient flow of capital, people and goods, bringing regional cooperation to a higher level.