logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

John Lee accompanies Ding Xuexiang at CIIE in Shanghai

NEWS
17 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu attended the opening of the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on Thursday, leading a record delegation of over 400 Hong Kong enterprises to participate.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lee accompanied Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of the State Council, on a tour of the Hong Kong Exhibition Area at the China Pavilion, where he introduced the area’s features and Hong Kong’s latest developments.

He said that with the country’s strong support, Hong Kong’s economy was showing strong growth momentum and had achieved excellent results in major international rankings across a range of fields. These achievements reflected the international community’s confidence in Hong Kong.

Lee also introduced Hong Kong’s first five-year plan, released in September. The plan aims to align Hong Kong proactively with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan and enable it to better integrate into and serve the country’s overall development.

He said Hong Kong would leverage its strengths to consolidate and enhance its status as an international financial, maritime and trade centre and as an international aviation hub, accelerate the development of an international innovation and technology center, and establish a hub for high-caliber international talent, promoting high-quality economic and social development.

John Lee Ka-chiuDing XuexiangCIIE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Joshua Wong Chi-fung
John Lee brands Joshua Wong as ‘primary culprit’ in undermining HK stability
NEWS
2 hours ago
John Lee eyes deeper trade ties with mainland, overseas on Shanghai trip
NEWS
04-11-2026 18:57 HKT
John Lee to pitch deeper exchanges with mainland on Beijing, Shanghai trip
NEWS
02-11-2026 14:07 HKT
John Lee welcomes establishment of UNIDROIT's first overseas office in HK as Legal Week opens
NEWS
02-11-2026 11:53 HKT
John Lee unveils seven major reforms to overhaul building maintenance after fatal fire
NEWS
29-10-2026 18:12 HKT
(File photo)
John Lee to brief on Wang Fuk Court fire report at 2.45pm
NEWS
29-10-2026 13:46 HKT
John Lee highlights HK's role in green tech and bridging standards
NEWS
28-10-2026 11:33 HKT
Northern Metropolis university town aims to attract elite scholars, John Lee says
NEWS
27-10-2026 11:53 HKT
Hong Kong to boost Belt and Road green transition, John Lee says
NEWS
26-10-2026 10:36 HKT
(John Lee. Photo from Information Services Department.)
HK will bring its strengths to the table at APEC finance meeting: John Lee
NEWS
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
Joshua Wong was taken to the High Court by a prison van this morning for sentencing.
Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years over foreign collusion charge
NEWS
9 hours ago
Eager punters line up early for $108m Mark Six jackpot at ‘luckiest’ Central betting branch
NEWS
23 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments
WORLD
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.