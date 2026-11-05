John Lee accompanies Ding Xuexiang at CIIE in Shanghai

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu attended the opening of the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on Thursday, leading a record delegation of over 400 Hong Kong enterprises to participate.

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Lee accompanied Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of the State Council, on a tour of the Hong Kong Exhibition Area at the China Pavilion, where he introduced the area’s features and Hong Kong’s latest developments.

He said that with the country’s strong support, Hong Kong’s economy was showing strong growth momentum and had achieved excellent results in major international rankings across a range of fields. These achievements reflected the international community’s confidence in Hong Kong.

Lee also introduced Hong Kong’s first five-year plan, released in September. The plan aims to align Hong Kong proactively with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan and enable it to better integrate into and serve the country’s overall development.

He said Hong Kong would leverage its strengths to consolidate and enhance its status as an international financial, maritime and trade centre and as an international aviation hub, accelerate the development of an international innovation and technology center, and establish a hub for high-caliber international talent, promoting high-quality economic and social development.