Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu had a brief exchange with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday morning.

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The two shook hands and spoke briefly, both wearing matching red scarves featuring a mythical bird symbolizing Shenzhen.

Before the meeting began, APEC leaders gathered at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center for a group photograph.

Xi took the center position in the front row, with US President Donald Trump on the left and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the right.

Lee was seen standing in the back row beside Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. After entering the venue, he also exchanged a few words with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto nearby.

It is understood that Xi and Trump will hold a bilateral meeting and have a trilateral meeting with Putin later in the day, marking the first face-to-face encounter among the three presidents.

In an earlier statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said the in-depth exchange would focus on safeguarding global peace and maintaining strategic stability among major powers.