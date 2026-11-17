Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Tuesday that Hong Kong cannot respond passively to accelerating global changes and complex geopolitics, urging the city to leverage its unique "one country, two systems" advantage of enjoying strong support of the motherland and close connection to the world .

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Speaking at the opening ceremony of a forum, Lee noted that Hong Kong ranks among the world's top three financial centers and has long been named the freest economy, underpinned by an open business environment, efficient professional services, and a sound regulatory regime.

He pledged to actively implement Hong Kong's first five-year plan to reinforce its financial, shipping, and trade hubs while building an international innovation and technology center and a high-caliber talent hub.

He added that Hong Kong will continue serving as a "super connector" and "super value-adder" to deepen market connectivity, act as a functional platform for the Belt and Road Initiative, and expand cooperation with emerging markets such as the Global South.

The government will also go all out to develop the Northern Metropolis and speed up construction of the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone to drive research commercialization and foster emerging industries.

Tam Yiu-chung

Addressing the same forum, Tam Yiu-chung, former standing committee member of the National People's Congress and consultant to the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, stressed safeguarding non-traditional security in finance, shipping, and trade.

Tam urged speeding up the five-year plan, Northern Metropolis, and innovation development to seize fresh opportunities amid China-US strategic competition .

He noted that as Chinese and US leaders are set to meet in Shenzhen this week for their third summit in six months, bilateral ties have entered a new phase of constructive and strategic stability, though challenges remain.