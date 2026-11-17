Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Tuesday that Hong Kong stands ready to convert emerging global trends into shared business opportunities by combining mainland advantages, international networks, and professional services.

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Addressing the Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference, co-organized by the government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Lee highlighted the city's dual role as a "super connector" and "super value-adder."

He noted that merchandise exports surged over 45 percent year on year in the first three quarters, while Hong Kong International Airport handled more than five million tonnes of cargo last year to rank as the world's busiest cargo airport for the 15th time since 2010.

Lee pointed to Hong Kong's first five-year plan, unveiled in September to align with the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan, as a strategic roadmap to strengthen maritime and aviation leadership.

Utilizing the three-runway system and high-value-added maritime services spanning from ship finance to maritime law, Hong Kong is evolving into a global maritime business hub.

Innovation and green transition also anchor the blueprint. Nearly 10,000 companies have registered for the Port Community System since January to streamline cargo tracking and financing, while a regulatory sandbox tests low-altitude logistics.

Citing recent extreme weather, Lee added that the city is actively building a sustainable aviation fuel supply chain to help airlines cut carbon emissions.