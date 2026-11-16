Hong Kong committed to becoming international shipping hub, John Lee says

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Monday that the government is committed to transforming Hong Kong from a regional port into an international shipping hub.

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This year’s Policy Address focuses on high-value-added maritime services, closer cooperation with other Greater Bay Area cities, and the development of autonomous shipping suited for Hong Kong waters to drive decarbonization and digitalization, he said.

Speaking at the World Maritime Merchants Forum, Lee noted that the international shipping industry is undergoing unprecedented change.

Amid geopolitical instability and reshaping supply chains, the sector requires more certainty and strategic coordination. He described Hong Kong as a reliable hub.

He also announced that Hong Kong will develop a green shipping corridor in partnership with Greece's Piraeus Port, marking an important step toward decarbonization along the main maritime route between Asia and Europe.

Additionally, Hong Kong has established partner-port relationships with Yangpu Port in Hainan and signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a green energy corridor with Zhanjiang in Guangdong.