John Lee urges patriotism at Sun Yat-sen birth anniversary ceremony

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu urged the public to inherit the patriotic spirit of Sun Yat-sen during the Ceremony to Commemorate the 160th Anniversary of the Birth of Dr. Sun Yat-sen at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park on Thursday.

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The ceremony drew senior officials and dignitaries, including Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Zhou Ji and Head of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR Dong Jingwei. Principal government officials and Legislative Council members also attended.

Describing Sun as a great national hero, patriot, and pioneer of China's democratic revolution, Lee said the best way to commemorate him is to learn and carry forward his vision for national rejuvenation and profound love for the motherland.

John Lee delivers a speech at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park.

He stressed that transforming this patriotic spirit into concrete action will contribute Hong Kong's strength to building a strong country and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Lee noted that the government is continuously striving to foster mainstream values characterized by loving the country and loving Hong Kong, aligning with the "One Country, Two Systems" principle while strengthening public identity with the country and Chinese culture.

Over the past two years, the Working Group on Patriotic Education has actively coordinated government departments and non-governmental organizations to strengthen education on national history, Chinese culture and national conditions across different sectors.

He added that the government will continue to enrich educational resources, noting that with the support of the central government, the Yan'an Revolutionary Memorial Museum in Shaanxi province has been designated as the second patriotic education base for Hong Kong youth in the Mainland.