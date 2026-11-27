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ImmD arrests couple after forensic tests show missing SAR passport pages were torn out

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The Immigration Department arrested a couple in Lam Tin on Thursday evening after forensic tests by the Government Laboratory confirmed that four missing pages in a Hong Kong woman's SAR passport had been forcibly torn out, refuting her viral online claims of a manufacturing defect.

Two flats burgled at Ngau Chi Wan estate; $320,000 in valuables stolen

Two residential flats in the same block at Hilltop Gardens in Ngau Chi Wan were hit in back-to-back burglaries, with thieves making off with gold ornaments and jewelry worth a combined HK$320,000 while the estate is wrapped in scaffolding for major renovation works.

(Video) Car veers off road near Tuen Mun Light Rail stop, narrowly missing tracks

A white private car lost control near Leung King Light Rail stop in Tuen Mun on Thursday evening, mounting the pavement and crashing into roadside bushes just short of the rail tracks without causing any injuries.

Valuables worth $730,000 stolen in Tuen Mun burglary

A residential flat on Ka Wo Li Hill Road in Tuen Mun was burgled on Thursday afternoon, with a watch and gold jewelry valued at around HK$730,000 reported stolen.

Van overturns on Fanling Highway after hitting barriers

A light goods van overturned on Fanling Highway on Thursday night after knocking down 12 water-filled barriers and 12 warning lamps, leaving the driver briefly trapped before he managed to climb out uninjured.

Launch of licensed ride-hailing service pushed to next year as vehicle permit applications delayed

Hong Kong authorities have pushed back public applications for ride-hailing vehicle permits to early next year, delaying the launch of licensed ride-hailing platforms beyond the original year-end target while unveiling a ballot system offering extra odds to two priority groups.

Mainland man charged after $1.6m cannabis buds seized at HK airport

A 23-year-old mainland man has been charged with drug trafficking after Hong Kong Customs seized about 7.3 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds worth an estimated HK$1.6 million from his carry-on baggage at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday.

World/China

Trump says he asked Putin to 'pull back' military aggression throughout Europe

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he told Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week he would like to see Russia pull back on military aggression against territories throughout Europe in the hope it could lead to a quick settlement of the war in Ukraine.

Photo: Reuters

Zelensky says Russia preparing new mass strike in coming days

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukraine had information Russia was planning a new mass strike on the country in the coming days.

Photo: Reuters

Lithuania threatens to revoke Taiwan office status to mend China ties

Lithuania has threatened to revoke the legal status of Taiwan's representative office in Vilnius if Taipei refuses to change the mission's name, as the Baltic nation seeks to normalize strained diplomatic and economic relations with China.

EU leaders wrestle to 'Le Pen-proof' budget and lock in Ukraine funding

European Union leaders were wrestling over the bloc's nearly €1.6 trillion ($1.76 trillion) budget proposal for 2028 to 2034 and financing for Ukraine at a summit on Thursday, seeking to secure a deal before a slew of national elections next year.

Thanksgiving storm knocks out power, disrupts flights on US East Coast

A powerful storm disrupted the Thanksgiving holiday along much of the US East Coast on Thursday, knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of users as wind gusts of up to 70 mph (112 kph) toppled trees and power lines.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Bank of England to cut capital requirements for UK-focused lenders

The Bank of England said on Thursday it would cut capital requirements for the largest UK-focused banks after a review it undertook found that domestically focused lenders were being disproportionately affected by existing rules.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Washington's excess-capacity dragnet: why penalizing 'China Plus One' could backfire

Barely a week after President Xi Jinping accorded US President Donald Trump a lavish red-carpet reception in Shenzhen, Washington unveiled a sweeping tariff offensive targeting 14 trading partners - including China.

Photo: Reuters

Opinion

Hong Kong's industrialists: building businesses, shaping society | FHKI Industry Connect | Gary Lau, FHKI Deputy Chairman

Last night, the city's industrial community gathered for the presentation of the prestigious Industrialist of the Year Award and Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong 2026.

Rhubarb: from general to pie plant | Isabelle's Table | Isabelle Hon

For many Hongkongers, rhubarb means traditional Chinese medicine: the bitter herbal tea slowly simmered in a clay pot to cleanse the digestive system.

'Elementary, my dear Watson!' | The Fine Print | Victor Dawes SC

Hong Kong has always had a soft spot for a good crime drama. But public interest in the recent Abby Choi murder trial took things to another level. The Judiciary set up overflow courtrooms with live broadcasts to accommodate the crowds, with hundreds reportedly queuing from 6am for the 9.30am session.