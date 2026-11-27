A white private car lost control near Leung King Light Rail stop in Tuen Mun on Thursday evening, mounting the pavement and crashing into roadside bushes just short of the rail tracks without causing any injuries.

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Police said they received a report from the driver at 8.27pm stating that the vehicle had veered out of control into the shrubbery, adding that the driver escaped unharmed.

Dashcam footage circulating online showed the car traveling in the right lane before failing to negotiate a right-hand bend, swerving across to the left, jumping the curb, and coming to a halt in the grass beside the Light Rail tracks.

A witness who posted about the crash on social media said the sudden incident gave them a fright and speculated that the badly damaged car would likely have to be written off. Photographs from the scene showed the vehicle resting near the bushes and railings as Light Rail trains passed nearby and police officers attended the scene.