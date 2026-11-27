Lithuania has threatened to revoke the legal status of Taiwan's representative office in Vilnius if Taipei refuses to change the mission's name, as the Baltic nation seeks to normalize strained diplomatic and economic relations with China.

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President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday that the Lithuanian government has the authority to act unilaterally over the designation of the office, which currently uses the word "Taiwanese" rather than the customary "Taipei." Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius added that while he prefers a negotiated agreement, he is considering revoking the office's status.

The dispute dates back to November 2021, when the Taiwanese Representative Office opened in Vilnius, prompting Beijing—which regards Taiwan as part of China—to downgrade diplomatic ties with Lithuania and impose trade restrictions on Lithuanian exports. Both sides subsequently withdrew their diplomats from each other's capitals, and the European Union later challenged China's trade measures at the World Trade Organization.

Taipei has stated it has no plans to rename the mission, arguing the title was mutually agreed upon when the office was established five years ago.

Disappointment over unfulfilled investment pledges

Lithuanian officials have also voiced frustration that promised Taiwanese economic support—including a US$200 million regional investment fund and a US$1 billion joint credit program announced in early 2022—has fallen short of expectations.

"In the past years there were certain expectations," Nauseda told reporters in Brussels. "But the end result was different."

Nauseda, who previously criticized the 2021 naming decision as an uncoordinated mistake, said Vilnius adheres to the one-China policy and aims to restore its diplomatic representation in Beijing to the level of other European Union member states, while maintaining unofficial ties with Taipei without closing the office.