The Bank of England said on Thursday it would cut capital requirements for the largest UK-focused banks after a review it undertook found that domestically focused lenders were being disproportionately affected by existing rules.

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The changes, supported by the BoE's Financial Policy Committee, would see a 60-basis-point reduction in capital requirements for the largest UK-focused lenders, while major UK banks in aggregate would see a 30-basis-point reduction.

Shares in big British banks including NatWest NWG.L, Lloyds LLOY.L and Barclays BARC.L rose 3% on the news.

The move is the latest in a series of positive developments for British lenders, which have enjoyed strong profitability in recent years as higher interest rates boosted margins while the Labour government's pro-growth agenda has encouraged lending and eased some mortgage lending rules.

The proposals follow concerns from banks that overlapping regulatory requirements resulted in the same risks being counted multiple times, forcing them to hold more capital than historical loss experience would justify.

The FPC said the planned cut in requirements concluded its review of the capital framework, which has also seen reforms proposed that would enhance the usability of capital buffers and cut leverage ratio requirements by 0.2%. The leverage ratio requires lenders to hold a minimum ratio of capital against total assets.

The FPC said the planned cut concludes its review of the capital framework, which has also produced proposals to improve the usability of capital buffers and reduce leverage ratio requirements by 0.2%. The leverage ratio requires banks to hold a minimum level of capital against total assets.

The FPC said the combined impact of the planned changes would reduce capital requirements by 50 basis points, releasing lending capacity equivalent to about £175 billion (US$229 billion)across major banks.

PILLAR 2A

Under proposals announced on Thursday, the Bank's Prudential Regulation Authority will consult on changes to the Pillar 2A buffer, which covers risks not fully captured by standard risk-weighting models.

Risk weights assume banks have well-diversified portfolios. Less diversified lenders are considered riskier and are therefore required to hold more capital.

The FPC said these requirements tended to be higher for UK-focused lenders than for internationally active banks. However, recent stress tests did not indicate that banks with a greater share of domestic lending were more exposed to cyclical risks.

In response, the PRA will consult on changes to Pillar 2A requirements related to geographic concentration risk, alongside a broader reduction in Pillar 2A requirements.

The PRA said the proposals were supported by its decision to maintain the Countercyclical Capital Buffer at 2%. The buffer can be released during periods of stress to help banks absorb shocks without unduly restricting credit.

Reuters