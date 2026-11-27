Two residential flats in the same block at Hilltop Gardens in Ngau Chi Wan were hit in back-to-back burglaries, with thieves making off with gold ornaments and jewelry worth a combined HK$320,000 while the estate is wrapped in scaffolding for major renovation works.

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The first break-in was reported at 10.48pm on Wednesday by a 64-year-old female resident, surnamed Leung, living in Block 2 of the estate at 33 Fung Shing Street. She told police that a window had been pried open and the flat ransacked, with gold ornaments valued at approximately HK$80,000 missing.

At 9.13am on Thursday, a 50-year-old female resident, surnamed Lui, from another flat in the same block reported a similar break-in, finding a pried window and signs of ransacking. An initial tally showed gold ornaments and jewelry worth around HK$240,000 had been stolen.

Police have merged the two incidents into a serial burglary investigation. No arrests have been made so far.

Estate undergoing controversial renovation project

The building's exterior is currently covered in scaffolding as part of a major renovation project whose budget previously surged by nearly HK$15 million from an initial estimate of over HK$60 million.

Records show that the project's consultant, Glory Sky Consulting Engineers Limited, and contractor, Well Engineering Development Limited, were previously searched by a law enforcement task force. Both firms had also submitted bids in 2024 for the major renovation consultancy and contracting tenders at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po.