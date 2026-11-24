A 23-year-old mainland man has been charged with drug trafficking after Hong Kong Customs seized about 7.3 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds worth an estimated HK$1.6 million from his carry-on baggage at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday.

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According to Customs, the passenger arrived in Hong Kong from Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday and was intercepted during routine clearance, where officers discovered the suspected cannabis buds inside his hand luggage and placed him under arrest.

He has been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug and is scheduled to appear at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Friday.

Customs said it will continue stepping up enforcement against transnational drug trafficking through intelligence analysis and risk assessment targeting passengers arriving from high-risk regions, reminding the public not to accept money or requests from others to carry unknown or controlled items across the border.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug carries a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and life imprisonment upon conviction.