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Four arrested as Customs seizes $4m worth of cannabis buds at HK airport
24-11-2026 23:25 HKT
4 arrested as Customs seizes $4.1m worth of drugs at HK airport
24-11-2026 02:48 HKT
HK airport deploys runway-painting robots, cutting work hours by two-thirds
15-11-2026 13:24 HKT
Four major awards for HKIA highlight global leadership in aviation
04-11-2026 15:34 HKT
Hong Kong Airlines flight to Okinawa turns back after landing gear fault
04-10-2026 11:27 HKT
Hong Kong and Shanghai cultures converge at Hong Kong airport
04-08-2026 14:31 HKT
HK airport offers sensory escape to ready autistic travelers for flights
27-07-2026 20:13 HKT
Transport chief urges quieter aircraft amid late-night flight noise concerns
03-06-2026 17:44 HKT