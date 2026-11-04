Hong Kong authorities have pushed back public applications for ride-hailing vehicle permits to early next year, delaying the launch of licensed ride-hailing platforms beyond the original year-end target while unveiling a ballot system offering extra odds to two priority groups.

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Under the regulatory framework passed by the Legislative Council last October, the first batch of statutory provisions took effect on August 3 this year, with initial ride-hailing service licenses originally expected to be issued by the end of this month for platforms to begin operating in the fourth quarter.

However, the Commissioner for Transport announced on Thursday while outlining application arrangements for ride-hailing vehicle driving permits that public invitations for ride-hailing vehicle permits—capped at 10,000 quotas—will not open until early next year, meaning licensed platforms will not commence operations before the end of 2026.

Sources indicated that the slight postponement stems from the time required to vet applications from up to eight organizations seeking platform licenses, alongside technical details that remain to be finalized for both ride-hailing vehicle driving permits and ride-hailing vehicle permits.

Priority ballot odds aim to prevent rush to buy cars

Transport officials stated that if applications exceed the 10,000 quota, ride-hailing vehicle permits will be allocated by ballot. While every eligible applicant will receive at least one basic entry, two specific groups will be granted extra chances in the draw.

The first group covers applicants who have passed the integrated written examination or already hold a valid ride-hailing vehicle driving permit—including taxi drivers converting their licenses—before the ride-hailing vehicle permit application deadline early next year. The second group comprises individuals who have owned a private car for a designated period prior to August 3, 2026.

Authorities explained that the weighted ballot rewards applicants who prepare early to meet licensing requirements while preventing prospective drivers from rushing to purchase private cars solely for commercial operation, which could worsen road congestion.

Lawmakers and industry welcome cutoff date

Ben Chan Han-pan, chairman of the Legislative Council Panel on Transport, backed the August 3 vehicle ownership cutoff, noting it discourages a sudden buying spree and prevents taxi drivers without private cars from abandoning taxis en masse to enter the draw, which would disrupt existing taxi operations. He urged authorities to ensure the ballot mechanism remains fair and transparent.

Ringo Lee Yiu-pui, honorary life president of the Hong Kong, China Automobile Association, said granting priority to experienced drivers was reasonable given strong tourist demand for ride-hailing services in an international city, adding that seasoned operators help stabilize the market. He estimated that younger, part-time taxi drivers who already own private cars would be the most likely to transition to ride-hailing.