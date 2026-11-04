Four major awards for HKIA highlight global leadership in aviation

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) received four awards at the Super Terminal Expo 2026 on Tuesday, including STE Airport of the Year, Best Terminal Passenger Services, Best Cargo Hub and Best Sustainable Initiative.

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The STE Airport of the Year award, the Expo’s highest honor this year, recognizes HKIA’s world-class integration across the transportation ecosystem. The airport demonstrated excellence in spatial design, passenger throughput and cargo efficiency in its technical submissions.

The Best Terminal Passenger Services award recognizes HKIA as it delivers outstanding passenger care in terminals. It focuses on key points of interaction where staff shape the travel experience, including check-in desks, ticketing concourses, premium lounges, boarding gates, and accessibility services.

The Best Cargo Hub award honors HKIA for demonstrating exceptional efficiency, innovation, and connectivity in transforming the logistics and freight sector over the past 18 months. Judging criteria include cargo-handling procedures, technology applications, and connections to air, rail, and maritime transport.

The Best Sustainable Initiative award recognizes the airport’s environmental stewardship, including efforts to reduce carbon emissions, promote resource circularity, and deploy alternative energy across terminal buildings and airside ramps.