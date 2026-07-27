HK airport offers sensory escape to ready autistic travelers for flights

A calming space with adjustable lighting and padded walls is now available at Hong Kong International Airport, helping passengers with autism and other hidden disabilities cope with travel stress in the busy airport environment.

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Located in the restricted area of Terminal 1, the Sensory Corner is the city’s first free multi-sensory facility designed to prepare neurodivergent passengers for their flights.

Highlighting the challenges for passengers with sensory needs during travel, Chris Au Yeung, the Airport Authority's general manager of terminal and passenger experience, expressed hope that the new facility would provide a quiet, safe space away from crowds before boarding.

Damien Green, founder of the Hong Kong Autism Institute, cited data from the Chinese University of Hong Kong showing that one in 39 children in the city has autism.

He noted that their sensory sensitivity makes the airport's crowds, noise, and bright lighting particularly challenging.

Stressing the importance of addressing these sensory requirements, Green said he hopes the Sensory Corner will set a leading example, encouraging other local organizations and sectors to take further steps in supporting individuals with autism and promoting social inclusion.

The 30-square-metre facility, which can accommodate up to 12 people, features padded walls and adjustable lighting across its two main zones.

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The "Sky Explorium" dynamic zone offers interactive sensory equipment – including bubble columns, a color command wall, a Hip Hop activity board and a musical touch panel – while the "Sky Cocoon" quiet zone simulates a cabin environment to help users familiarize themselves with the aircraft setting.

Opened on April 1, the Sensory Corner is open daily from 5am to midnight, with no prior reservation required.