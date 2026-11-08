Cross-border coordination ramped up ahead of APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen

Ahead of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, which will take place in Shenzhen on November 18 and 19, Hong Kong Customs and Shenzhen Customs held a security coordination meeting on Sunday.

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Mark Woo Wai-kwan, Deputy Commissioner of Customs and Excise (Control and Enforcement), led a delegation to meet with Shenzhen Customs officials. They discussed the point-to-point liaison mechanism, customs clearance coordination and security arrangements.

During the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Hong Kong Customs will flexibly deploy personnel at ports, conduct targeted enforcement operations and step up inspections to combat cross-border illegal activities and prevent security risks from reaching Shenzhen.

To address the expected increase in passenger and cargo traffic, Hong Kong Customs will closely monitor conditions at all ports and respond promptly to keep customs clearance running smoothly. It will also work closely with relevant Shenzhen authorities to maintain order at the ports.