Hong Kong and Shanghai cultures converge at Hong Kong airport

The streets and stories of Hong Kong and Shanghai are taking center stage at Hong Kong International Airport under a twin-city exhibition running until November.

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Themed Resonance of Two Cities — Hong Kong and Shanghai, the HKIA Arts and Culture Festival 2026 is being staged across Terminals 1 and 2, offering travelers a cultural interlude before or after their journeys.

Airport Authority Hong Kong chief executive Vivian Cheung Kar-fay said the airport hosted arts and cultural activities throughout the year and aimed to serve as a window onto Hong Kong’s creative scene.

With both Hong Kong and Shanghai shaped by exchanges between Eastern and Western cultures, this year’s festival draws inspiration from two distinctive forms of urban architecture — Hong Kong’s tenement buildings and Shanghai’s shikumen lane houses.

Immersive streetscape installations recreate the atmosphere of the two cities, while photographs and paintings offer glimpses into their communities, daily rhythms and changing urban landscapes.

The festival also extends beyond visual art. Live performances featuring classical music, jazz and choral works will be staged at the airport on weekends, bringing together emerging talent and established performers from both cities.

A parallel exhibition will be held at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, which Airport Authority Hong Kong helps manage, allowing the cultural exchange to unfold simultaneously in the two aviation hubs.

