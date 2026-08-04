logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
ARTS & CULTURE

Hong Kong and Shanghai cultures converge at Hong Kong airport

ARTS & CULTURE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The streets and stories of Hong Kong and Shanghai are taking center stage at Hong Kong International Airport under a twin-city exhibition running until November.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Themed Resonance of Two Cities — Hong Kong and Shanghai, the HKIA Arts and Culture Festival 2026 is being staged across Terminals 1 and 2, offering travelers a cultural interlude before or after their journeys.

Airport Authority Hong Kong chief executive Vivian Cheung Kar-fay said the airport hosted arts and cultural activities throughout the year and aimed to serve as a window onto Hong Kong’s creative scene.

With both Hong Kong and Shanghai shaped by exchanges between Eastern and Western cultures, this year’s festival draws inspiration from two distinctive forms of urban architecture — Hong Kong’s tenement buildings and Shanghai’s shikumen lane houses.

Immersive streetscape installations recreate the atmosphere of the two cities, while photographs and paintings offer glimpses into their communities, daily rhythms and changing urban landscapes.

The festival also extends beyond visual art. Live performances featuring classical music, jazz and choral works will be staged at the airport on weekends, bringing together emerging talent and established performers from both cities.

A parallel exhibition will be held at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, which Airport Authority Hong Kong helps manage, allowing the cultural exchange to unfold simultaneously in the two aviation hubs.
 

Hong Kong International AirportHKIA Arts and Culture Festival

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK airport offers sensory escape to ready autistic travelers for flights
NEWS
27-07-2026 20:13 HKT
Transport chief urges quieter aircraft amid late-night flight noise concerns
NEWS
03-06-2026 17:44 HKT
Revamped Terminal 2 to welcome 4,200 passengers on opening day
NEWS
27-05-2026 13:52 HKT
Immigration officials inspect airport Terminal 2 departures ahead of Wednesday launch
NEWS
21-05-2026 18:20 HKT
(Online photo)
Malaysia Airlines flight to Kuala Lumpur forces emergency stop after suspected tire burst during takeoff
NEWS
11-05-2026 12:55 HKT
HK Airport passenger traffic rises 8pc in April despite fuel price surge: Mable Chan
NEWS
06-05-2026 15:59 HKT
Hidden $50 sleep pods at Hong Kong Airport spark buzz, but only staff allowed
NEWS
26-04-2026 22:29 HKT
The Sensory Corner is located near Gate 10 in the restricted area of Terminal 1.
HK airport unveils city’s first free sensory facility for travelers with hidden disabilities
NEWS
04-04-2026 06:00 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong International Airport jets to 4th in Skytrax global airport rankings
NEWS
01-04-2026 17:15 HKT
HKIA lands ‘Best Airport in the World’ title alongside multiple honours
NEWS
01-04-2026 14:29 HKT
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
Observatory says Tropical Cyclone Dolphin weakens gradually, forecast of hot weather
NEWS
17 hours ago
HK-named Typhoon Dolphin surges to new strength, neighboring system likely in its grasp
NEWS
02-08-2026 15:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.