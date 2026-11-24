A packed October calendar drove Hong Kong's visitor arrivals up 12 percent year-on-year to about 5.13 million, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

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The latest figure lifted the city’s first 10-month arrivals to nearly 46 million, 12 percent higher than a year earlier, which the HKTB said reflected continued steady growth in the tourism industry.

The board attributed the growth in visitors to the National Day Golden Week holiday and a string of major events and festivities. Those included the International Lantern Spectacular, the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, and conferences, exhibitions, sporting events and concerts across the city — all of which helped boost dining, retail and hotels.

Major exhibitions and events in other Greater Bay Area cities also boosted visitor growth by spurring more tourism and trade exchanges within the region, the board added.

It is reported that Chinese and long-haul arrivals continued to improve in October, while short-haul markets including Northeast Asia were affected by a high base from last October's Mid-Autumn holiday.

Notably, arrivals from India saw significant growth, driven by local long-weekend holidays and conventions and exhibitions in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.