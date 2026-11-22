New suit, new streak.

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David Hayes turned up at Sha Tin on Sunday in navy blue instead of his old lucky brown and Ka Ying Rising gave the outfit a winning debut, cruising to an emphatic victory in the Group 2 BOCHK Private Banking Jockey Club Sprint (1,200 meters).

The six-year-old's third straight win in the race came five weeks after Tempted ended his 21-race winning run in The Everest at Randwick, and three weeks before he chases a third consecutive G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) on December 13.

Hayes wore the same faded brown two-piece for all 21 of those wins, even though navy was always his preference, and put it in the wardrobe after the defeat in Sydney. Its replacement came matched with a light blue Hermès tie.

"We're starting again," Hayes said. "There was one good thing about losing that streak, the pressure was off. I can see him winning a lot of races in a row still. He's got a lot left."

Fans holding banners and plushies clambered along the rail anticipating another win, and Ka Ying Rising gave them his 21st straight at Sha Tin.

He started at the minimum odds of 1.05 for the 11th Hong Kong start in a row, a payout the Jockey Club guarantees – his odds in reality would be 1.00 on the paramutuel system – by dipping into its betting reserves.

Zac Purton sat Ka Ying Rising outside the leader Ka Ying Attack, applied pressure coming into the turn and pushed the six-year-old out to the line, three and three-quarter lengths clear of Raging Blizzard. Purton has now won the race five years in a row.

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"The pace of the race was probably a little bit slower than what he likes," Purton said. "That's why I put pressure on the leader coming into the corner and then let him go, and he did the rest."

Ka Ying Rising's time of 1m 07.93s was 1.82 seconds outside the track record he set in the G3 HKSAR Chief Executive's Cup on the first day of the season, and that suited Hayes fine.

"The mid-race tempo wasn't particularly fast, which I'm really happy with because I didn't want him running a track record as a lead-up," Hayes said. "I think the big race will be more truly run and you'll probably see him run some fast times there."

Purton said the run would top Ka Ying Rising off for December, and the scales backed that assessment – 1,176 pounds his heaviest ever raceday weight, four pounds more than first-up this season.

"I think he's maturing and getting stronger," Hayes said.

Hayes has had five weeks to reflect on The Everest, where Ka Ying Rising was caught wide from barrier 11 and went down narrowly.

"It was sad to see a champion get beaten, but I thought it was an honorable defeat," he said. "I really think the main factor was him getting lost at Randwick."

Hayes would like the new suit to stay on for as long as the old one did.

"Hopefully it gets worn out," he said.