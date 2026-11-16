James McDonald back aboard Providence for Sha Tin debut

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Show-jumping champ gives kudos to HK youth riders
13-11-2026 06:00 HKT
Atzeni sweats on photo as Flying Ting Lok stuns Packing Smart
04-11-2026 23:31 HKT
King Charles's former horse Point of Law wins Melbourne Cup
03-11-2026 14:32 HKT
Hollie Doyle joins Hong Kong's winter jockey influx
02-11-2026 15:48 HKT
Britney Wong ends "forever" wait for first winner of season
28-10-2026 20:47 HKT
Jockey Club Community Golf Programme brings golf to wider HK community
25-10-2026 23:16 HKT
Tempted ends Ka Ying Rising's winning streak in The Everest
17-10-2026 14:29 HKT
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
15-11-2026 01:46 HKT