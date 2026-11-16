James McDonald back aboard Providence for Sha Tin debut

James McDonald will reunite with Queensland Derby winner Providence at Sha Tin on Sunday when the four-year-old makes his Hong Kong debut for James Cummings in a Class 3 (85–60) 1,400-meter race.

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McDonald rode Providence eight times in Australia, the highlight coming in May's Group 1 Queensland Derby after the pair had finished second in the Moonee Valley Vase and Frank Packer Plate and third in the Rough Habit Plate.

Providence will be the third horse from that Queensland Derby to make his Hong Kong debut this season. Runner-up Monopolistic and sixth-placed Beauty Swift finished ninth and 12th respectively at Sha Tin on Saturday, while two others have yet to race locally.

Back in Hong Kong for the first time since winning May's Champions & Chater Cup aboard Romantic Warrior, McDonald has two Group 2 rides on Sunday’s programme. He partners Hong Kong Classic Mile winner Little Paradise on his first start for Danny Shum Chap-shing against My Wish and Galaxy Patch in the Jockey Club Mile, and takes his first ride on Royal Ascot winner Docklands for Harry Eustace in the 2,000-meter Jockey Club Cup.