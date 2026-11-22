Fans reveled in the opportunity to bid farewell to one of the all-time greats as Romantic Warrior received the Hong Kong Jockey Club's highest honor at Sha Tin on Sunday.

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The eight-year-old drew a warm reception in the parade ring after Race 3 on Bank of China (Hong Kong) Race Day, where owner Peter Lau Pak-fai, joined by jockey James McDonald, accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award in an emotional retirement ceremony. Romantic Warrior is the 17th horse to receive the award.

"He's probably my favorite local horse," said Rachel, a fan clutching a jumbo-sized Romantic Warrior plushie. "I like horse racing, but I don't follow Hong Kong racing that closely. He's just the local hero, genuinely legendary.

"He's got a very powerful presence. I think 'legend' is a good way to describe him."

Rachel, clutching a jumbo-sized Romantic Warrior plushie, calls the horse a 'legend'. (Idol Horse)

Another fan, Vieri Chan, presented Lau with a hand-drawn portrait of Romantic Warrior.

"He's a very special horse. He's the king of horses in Hong Kong. Fifteen Group Ones," Chan said.

Vieri Chan presented owner Peter Lau with a hand-drawn portrait of Romantic Warrior. (Idol Horse)

Those 15 Group 1 wins are a Hong Kong record, and Romantic Warrior's earnings of HK$288.74 million from 31 starts make him the highest-earning racehorse of all time. He won the LONGINES Hong Kong Cup four years in a row under McDonald and came back from surgery last season to become only the third horse to win Hong Kong's Triple Crown.

Fans will get another chance to see Romantic Warrior during LONGINES Hong Kong International Races week, when the Jockey Club has scheduled his final public appearance for race day at Sha Tin on December 13.

"He will go to Australia after the (LONGINES Hong Kong) International Races," trainer Danny Shum Chap-shing said. "He will quarantine first in Hong Kong and then he will quarantine in Australia when he arrives."

Shum also thanked the horse he trained to Group 1 wins in Hong Kong, Australia, Japan and the Middle East.

"I have to say thank you to Romantic Warrior. Everyone loves him. He's amazing – unforgettable," he said.