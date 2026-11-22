Trainer Francis Lui Kin-wai said he has an "up-and-coming star" in Hong Kong's middle-distance division after Winning Wing's breakout performance in the Group 2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup (2,000 meters) at Sha Tin on Sunday.

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Winning Wing came from near the back of the nine-horse field under jockey Jerry Chau Chun-lok to beat Silvery Breeze by two and a half lengths in 2:00.82, as Numbers finished third and favorite Massive Sovereign sixth.

Romantic Warrior's retirement in September left an obvious void at the top of the division, and Lui pointed to it when asked where Winning Wing now stands over 2,000m.

"For the time being, since those top staying horses have already retired, you could say my horse is an up-and-coming star in that division," Lui said.

Lui must now choose between the G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) and the G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Vase (2,400m) on December 13. Winning Wing holds entries for both and the fields are announced on Wednesday.

"Right now I have entered him for two races, so I will discuss and study it further with the owners and the jockey to decide which race we will pick going forward," Lui said.

Romantic Warrior won the Hong Kong Cup in each of the past four years and was honored at a retirement ceremony earlier on Sunday's card. Winning Wing finished third behind him in the G1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup (2,000m) in March.

Japan won five of the seven Hong Kong Cups before Romantic Warrior's run and has 23 entries for this year's race.

A year ago on the same card, Winning Wing won a Class 3 over 2,000m off a rating of 76. Sunday's win was his first in a Group race and the six-year-old has now won five of his 21 starts in Hong Kong.

"Before the race, I felt he had a chance, though I couldn't have expected him to win the way he just did, pulling right away from the field," Lui said. "Of course, he has definitely improved this season."

Voyage Bubble, who won the G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) in each of the past two years, finished fifth under a five-pound penalty.

Chau was riding Winning Wing for the first time and settled him eighth as Romantic Thor led through the first 800m in 51.24.

"In the past he always used to be too relaxed, so I reminded Jerry Chau, since it was his first time riding the horse, that I hoped he wouldn't get detached from the field," Lui said. "If the horse drops too far back, it's essentially like giving the others a head start, and when you get to this international level, you simply cannot afford to give away a head start anymore."

Lui, who trained Golden Sixty to win the Hong Kong Mile three times, said Winning Wing's preparation would not change in the three weeks to the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races.

"It will just be normal training," Lui said. "I have previous experience preparing horses for the International Races, so we will follow the same routine as before."