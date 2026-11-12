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RACING
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RACECOURSE ENTERTAINMENT

Romantic Warrior farewell and Ka Ying Rising return headline Bank of China (Hong Kong) Race Day

RACECOURSE ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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Romantic Warrior
Romantic Warrior

Romantic Warrior will be honored at a special retirement ceremony and world No 1 Ka Ying Rising returns to the races when Sha Tin hosts Bank of China (Hong Kong) Race Day on Sunday, November 22.

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The Hong Kong Jockey Club has lined up a full day of entertainment, starting with an opening performance by popular singers Yan Ting and Panther Chan in the Parade Ring at 11:20am, before the first race.

Romantic Warrior's retirement ceremony follows Race 3 at 1:40pm, also in the Parade Ring.

Danny Shum Chap-shing's champion carried Hong Kong's hopes on the world stage, winning the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley in 2023 and the Yasuda Kinen in Tokyo in 2024, and the ceremony gives fans a final chance to salute him at the track where he built his reputation.

The racing builds to three Group 2 features late on the card, all key lead-ups to next month's Longines Hong Kong International Races:

  • Race 7: 4:05pm – BOCHK Private Banking Jockey Club Sprint
  • Race 8: 4:40pm – BOCHK Private Wealth Jockey Club Mile
  • Race 9: 5:15pm – BOCHK Jockey Club Cup

Ka Ying Rising, trained by David Hayes, sits on top of the Longines World’s Best Racehorse Rankings, as of October 8. My Wish, winner of the 2026 FWD Champions Mile, and Numbers, winner of the 2026 Centenary Vase, are also among the big names featured for the day.

Two special promotions are running at Gift at Races at Sha Tin Racecourse. Racegoers can buy a Love Racing Sitting Plush with Heart-shaped Keychain Accessory and a Love Racing Sitting Plush Keychain – Romantic Warrior as a bundle for HK268, down from a combined value of HK346. Designated Romantic Warrior and Ka Ying Rising themed merchandise is also 20 percent off.

Romantic WarriorDanny ShumJames McDonaldHKJCHong Kong Jockey ClubHong Kong horse racingHong Kong racingHong Kong horse of the yearKa Ying RisingSha Tin racecourseBank of China (Hong Kong) race day

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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