Trainer Mark Newnham turned his thoughts to the overseas challengers for the Group 1 LONGINES Hong Kong Mile (1,600 meters) after My Wish carried five pounds more than his rivals to win a thrilling four-way finish at Sha Tin on Sunday.

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My Wish beat Little Paradise by a short head in the G2 BOCHK Private Wealth Jockey Club Mile (1,600m) under jockey Zac Purton. Galaxy Patch was another short head away in third and Light Years Charm a neck further back, as five hundredths of a second separated the first four.

Newnham had earlier watched French visitor Erdenali become the first overseas-trained winner of the G1 Mile Championship (1,600m) at Kyoto. Erdenali beat Embroidery by three-quarters of a length, Star Anise finished a neck away in third, and all three hold entries for the Hong Kong Mile on December 13.

"The winner is entered, so I'd expect he would come," Newnham told The Standard. "The first two across the line, I would imagine they would come, and they looked good.

"How that rates here I'm not sure, but the locals in the Mile are always hard to beat, so I'm confident in my horse and confident that he's got enough improvement. It's up to them to bring their best."

Hong Kong-trained horses have won the past six runnings of the Hong Kong Mile and 18 of the past 20. Japan's Maurice, in 2015, and Admire Mars, in 2019, are the only visitors to win in that time.

Japan has four wins from 60 runners in the race, the first two through Eishin Preston in 2001 and Hat Trick in 2005, and Soul Rush finished second to Voyage Bubble in each of the past two years. Maurice won the Mile Championship before his Sha Tin victory, and Japan had 18 of the 29 overseas entries when nominations for this year's race were released.

Erdenali is a three-year-old who has won five of his six starts for trainer Francis-Henri Graffard, whose Calandagan won the G1 Japan Cup (2,400m) last year and is entered again for next week. No French-trained horse has won the race since Jim And Tonic in 1998, when it was run over 1,400m as the Hong Kong International Bowl.

Newnham said the steady tempo worried him more than the weight after Copartner Prance led through the first 800m in 48.44s and the last 400m was run in 22.70s.

"I was more worried that the pace of the race would allow those horses in front of him to keep going," Newnham said. "He was going to have to run them down. As well as having the five pounds, he was actually going to have to beat them. They weren't going to come back to him."

Purton had won the G2 BOCHK Private Banking Jockey Club Sprint (1,200m) on Ka Ying Rising 35 minutes earlier and told Newnham that My Wish was "all heart".

"He said the fuel gauge was on empty, but he kept coming," Newnham said.

My Wish won the G1 FWD Champions Mile (1,600m) in April and finished third under 131lb when he resumed in the G2 Sha Tin Trophy (1,600m) last month. The six-year-old started favorite in this race and in the Hong Kong Mile last year and finished fourth and sixth.

He raced at 1,030lb on Sunday, the heaviest body weight of his career, and Newnham said that left more to work with before December 13.

"It was only his second run today, and I think first-up he certainly needed it when he had to give away 16 pounds," Newnham said. "Today, he was probably at 90%, but going into December, he'll be ready.

"Looking at the race in Japan today, they look worthy rivals, but they've got to travel here and do it under our conditions."