BYD supplies 245 EVs for Interpol assembly to drive Greater Bay Area green transit

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD (1211) has delivered 245 pure electric multi-purpose vehicles to the Hong Kong Police Force to serve as official transport for The 94th International Criminal Police Organization General Assembly.

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The Denza D9 fleet, handed over at the Hong Kong Police Headquarters this week, will transport global police chiefs and delegates attending the global gathering.

Dual-standard ports for cross-border transit

To bypass differing infrastructure standards across the Greater Bay Area, the deployment features dual charging ports compatible with both the mainland and European standards.

This technical specification addresses regional charging discrepancies and aligns with recent cross-border transport initiatives, such as the "Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles" scheme, allowing vehicles to operate continuously across the border.

The fleet also relies on fast-charging technology to maintain high-frequency deployment during the assembly. The handover follows BYD's installation of a European-standard fast-charging station in Hong Kong in September, aimed at reducing turnaround times for commercial and official fleets.

Official event fleets

The Interpol deployment is part of a broader trend of utilizing pure electric fleets to meet zero-emission targets for major diplomatic and sporting events. BYD previously supplied transport for the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly in May and has signed on for the upcoming 2026 APEC meetings.

The EV fleet will "serve as the strongest backing for our protocol operations, putting the assembly's zero-emission concept into practice," said Joe Chan Tung, director of Crime and Security of the Hong Kong Police Force.