The Hong Kong Bar Association is preparing to publish “The Young Bar,” a book exploring the experiences of new barristers and featuring contributions from 33 legal practitioners.

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The book traces the history of the Standing Committee on Young Barristers of HKBA and includes articles by senior legal professionals on legal and rule-of-law issues, alongside practical insights into life as a barrister.

Standing Committee on Young Barristers chairman Felix Tang Tin-lun

Covering topics ranging from advocacy, international engagement and community service to legal, social and ethical issues, the book showcases the diversity, dedication and dynamism of young barristers.

Standing Committee on Young Barristers chairman Felix Tang Tin-lun said the book aims to showcase the profession’s tradition of mentorship and give the public a closer look at the experiences and challenges facing young barristers, as well as the association’s support for them.

Among the book’s featured pieces are accounts from six recently appointed Committee members about their early practice. Tang also contributes a recollection of his first court appearance — a carefully prepared hearing that lasted just three minutes.

Tang said the book also documents the Committee’s growth since it was established in 1994, when it had 11 members. It now has nearly 33, a change he said reflects the profession’s expansion.