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Student loan defaults reach $131m as audit flags recovery delays

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More than 9,500 student loan repayment default cases involving HK$131.3 million were recorded under five financial assistance schemes for post-secondary students as of the end of September, an audit report has revealed.

Wang Fuk Court’s final owners’ meeting hinges on property acquisition progress

Whether the upcoming annual general meeting of Wang Fuk Court’s owners on December 8 will be the estate’s last depends on the progress of property acquisition, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen said on Wednesday.

Alex Kwong finishes testifying in Abby Choi murder trial as closing speeches set for Friday

On the 45th day of the High Court murder trial over the killing of socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung, her former husband Alex Kwong Kong-chi completed five days of testimony on Wednesday, with the case adjourned to Friday for closing speeches.

MTR bags three ICT awards for AI and drone railway innovations

MTR Corporation has received three awards at the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2026 for two smart railway innovations that use artificial intelligence and drone technology to improve tunnel inspections and Light Rail safety.

Hong Kong mega events drive visitor arrivals to 45.8m, tourism spending set to hit $238b

Hong Kong’s mega-event strategy helped drive visitor arrivals to 45.8 million in the first 10 months of the year, up 12 percent year on year, with total inbound tourism expenditure projected to reach HK$238.1 billion for the full year, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said.

Business Today

HK links hedge fund tax perks to individual portfolios to attract talents

Hong Kong plans to tie part of its hedge fund tax breaks to the performance of individual portfolios instead of overall fund returns, as it seeks to draw more industry talents to the wealth management hub, Bloomberg reported.

HK on track for five-year-high $430b IPO fundraising in 2026: EY

Hong Kong is expected to record the largest annual fundraising amount in five years, with the full-year proceeds set to top over HK$430 billion, up 50 percent over last year, according to the accounting firm EY.

Banks press Southeast Asia data center clients on US chip curbs, Bloomberg reports

Major banks in Asia, including Citigroup, Standard Chartered (2888), DBS, OCBC and UOB, have begun broad reviews of data center clients in Southeast Asia as the United States tightens chip export controls, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

MPF trustees begin issuing notices on upcoming Phase One MPF Full Portability

As Phase One MPF Full Portability will be implemented on December 21, the Mandatory Provident Fund trustees began issuing notices to MPF scheme members holding employee contribution accounts this week to provide information relating to the mechanism and details of amendments to the governing rules of individual MPF schemes, Hong Kong's pension fund regulator said on Wednesday.

HKMA recognizes corporate excellence and sustainability at 66th anniversary event

The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA) celebrated its 66th Annual Fellowship Dinner and Sustainability Award Presentation Ceremony in a high-profile event that brought together top business leaders and government officials.

World/China

Trump administration set to unveil new tariffs after probe on excess factory capacity, sources say

The Trump administration is poised to imminently release the findings of a probe aimed at countering alleged excess industrial capacity in 16 major US trading partners, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, with new import duties on a wide range of goods expected.

Nvidia's Huang said he violated code of conduct, source says

Nvidia's reinstated chief executive Jensen Huang told employees on Tuesday that he had violated some of the company's code of conduct and made "some terrible mistakes," one person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Europe plans €50 billion sovereign tech equity fund to boost quantum technology

The European Commission proposed a €50 billion (US$54.73 billion) equity financing fund on Wednesday along with other measures to favour European companies in procurement tenders and make Europe a global leader in quantum technology by 2030.

North Korea expels Swiss diplomat over sanctions weeks after office reopening

North Korea has expelled the head of Switzerland's diplomatic office in Pyongyang and ordered the envoy to leave within 48 hours, its Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, in a spat over sanctions less than a month after Bern reopened the office.

Pakistani astronaut becomes first foreigner to board China's Tiangong space station

Pakistan's Zeeshan Ali on Wednesday became the first foreign astronaut to board China's Tiangong space station, marking a historic moment for his country's science ambitions and Beijing's efforts to extend its space diplomacy.