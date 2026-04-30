Overdue tertiary student loans have climbed to 9,515 cases involving HK$131 million, with the government's watchdog criticizing the Working Family and Student Financial Assistance Agency for sluggish debt recovery and outdated computer systems.

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According to the latest Audit Commission report released on Wednesday, arrears stood at 4.1 percent of total loans as of the end of September following the expiry in April last year of a pandemic-era interest-free repayment deferral scheme. Including unmatured principal, total potential default exposure reached HK$695 million, or 4.2 percent of the overall loan portfolio.

Between the 2021/22 and 2025/26 academic years, the agency approved roughly 80,000 applications annually across six post-secondary financial assistance schemes—five of which involve loans—disbursing HK$3 billion each year.

Among the five loan programs, the Extended Non-means-tested Loan Scheme recorded the highest default rate as of late July, with 4,149 overdue cases totaling HK$53 million, or 6.4 percent of its loan value. The Non-means-tested Loan Scheme for Post-secondary Students followed with 2,768 overdue accounts owing HK$43.2 million, representing 4.7 percent.

Legal action delayed for years

Auditors found severe backlogs in debt enforcement, noting that out of 10,278 overdue cases recorded at the end of July, 45 percent—or 4,598 cases—had yet to undergo legal recovery proceedings. More than 30 percent of borrowers or indemnifiers in those cases had failed to respond positively for over a year, including 257 who had remained unreachable for five years.

The commission pointed out that the agency's integrated student financial assistance system lacks aging analysis functions, automated reminders for staff to chase overdue accounts, and mechanisms to refer cases promptly to the Department of Justice for legal action, urging an upgrade to its computer infrastructure.

Additionally, the agency reported 125 suspected fraud cases to police between 2021/22 and 2024/25, with auditors finding that two of 20 sampled cases took more than three months to report. Home visits and bank record checks between 2021/22 and 2023/24 also uncovered HK$35 million in overpayments across 528 cases, over 90 percent of which have since been recovered, offset, or placed under repayment agreements, though follow-up times ranged from eight days to four years.

Job market woes fuel defaults

Ng Po-shing, student guidance consultant at Hok Yau Club, attributed the rising defaults to a weaker economy, noting that many graduates struggle to find jobs or earn less as more turn to freelance or "slash" work with unstable incomes.

Expressing surprise that the agency's computer system failed to flag overdue accounts properly, Ng warned that weak enforcement could encourage a culture of non-repayment and urged authorities to introduce direct penalties to boost deterrence.

Rhoda Law Sin-on, head of the Working Family and Student Financial Assistance Agency, agreed with all recommendations in the audit report and pledged to implement improvement measures.